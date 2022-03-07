VW's ID. Buzz Cabin Tease Has Us Extra-Excited For The EV Microbus

Volkswagen's ID. Buzz all-electric Microbus is close at hand, and the automaker is dropping some last-minute teases to convince us the most striking of its EVs could also be the most charming. Dragging details from the original VW T1 camper van into the 21st century, the ID. Buzz may be zero-emissions but the hope its that it's also maximum fun.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the electric Microbus has been a long time coming. The original ID. BUZZ concept was among the first of Volkswagen's MEB platform previews, aiming to underscore just how flexible its all-electric architecture could be. Given the positive reception it came as arguably little surprise that the automaker gave the EV the green light for production, but that early preview didn't translate to a similarly rapid release.

Instead, we've seen more traditional vehicles mark VW's push into full electrification. The US missed out on the ID.3, a Golf-sized electric hatchback that went on sale in Europe, with Volkswagen of America opting instead to make MEB's debut on its side of the Atlantic with the ID.4 crossover. A crossover-coupe, the VW ID.5, is also in the pipeline, while a larger ID.6 SUV has also been confirmed with three rows of seating.