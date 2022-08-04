Volkswagen's Cheapest EV In The US Cuts Its Price - And Its Range

It looks like electric car makers are in hot pursuit of winning over the entry-level EV market. Days after BMW revealed its most affordable electric car, Volkswagen has today announced the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover, making good on its promise of bringing a more affordable car in the series after its Chattanooga plant in Tennessee kicked into EV action last year.

The 2023 ID.4 is more affordable, and as you might have guessed by now, a few downgrades have been made to keep the price in check. The latest entrant is called the Volkswagen ID.4 Standard, and it will start at $37,495 before tax credits or any other EV incentives. Volkswagen has fitted a 62kWh battery inside the entry-level ID.4 and it touts an EPA range of 208 miles.

That's not great, considering a 250+ mile range can easily be found (at least on paper) with other EVs priced in the same segment. On the positive side, a few features such as park assist, a 12-inch digital dashboard, and 45W charging via a USB-C now come as standard across all models.