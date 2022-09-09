Why Is The Rivian SUV So Much More Expensive Than Its Competitors?

The Rivian R1S is a high-tech full-size SUV, with its manufacturer claiming it's the "world's first Electric Adventure Vehicle."

According to Rivian's website, the R1S is the brand's go anywhere, do anything SUV for people who want more interior cargo space than the R1T truck. It's available with a quad-motor system that delivers 835 horsepower to all four wheels. Pair that with an estimated range of more than 300 miles on a charge, and the Rivian R1S is a pretty serious EV.

That capability comes with a price. A base dual-motor R1S with a standard 260-mile range battery starts at an eye-watering $78,000. The uber-fast quad-motor variant with the upgraded battery comes in at $92,000. That's a serious chunk of change.

Expensive electric SUVs with supercar-like specs are nothing new. The Tesla Model X starts over the six-figure mark and tops out at over $130,000 for the tri-motor Plaid edition. The crab-walking Hummer EV is about as close anyone can get to buying an electric tank and it starts over $84,000. Even the more sedate F-150 Lightning rings in at over $96,000 for the Platinum trim, and it can power your house in the event of a power outage.

When it comes to electric SUVs, the Rivian R1S is certainly on the higher end of the price spectrum.