Why The 2024 Equinox EV Is A Huge Deal For Chevy's Electric Cars
Chevy is expanding their EV repertoire with the newly announced Equinox EV, according to a press release from the company. Chevy says the new Equinox EV will be the "most affordable EV in its class." At starting price of about $30,000, GM might be right on the money with that claim. Time will only tell if other brands take up the challenge to electrify a crossover.
An electrified Equinox is a huge step for Chevy as a brand. Crossovers have essentially replaced sedans and wagons as the go-to family hauler and commuter vehicle. It makes sense why the Equinox is Chevy's next electric vehicle, as the vehicle line has been one of the most popular SUVs for the brand in recent years and bridges the gap between the compact Chevy Trax and the much larger Chevy Equinox.
Aside from the much more expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6, this is one of the first affordable EVs marketed toward families. Chevy Bolts and Nissan Leafs may be less expensive, but they can't regularly transport a family (at least comfortably). Chevy hopes that the new EV will serve as a stepping stone to EV ownership for families, though in order to achieve that, the vehicle's specs will have to make the transition from a traditional gasoline vehicle to an EV a no-brainer.
A family oriented EV
Fortunately for Chevy, the specs are decent for its class and price. The lowest trim, 1LT touts a range of 250 miles and 280 miles if customers decide to opt for the available eAWD. Higher trims like 3LT and 3RS claim up to 300 miles of range. The new Equinox's batteries are also covered by GM's standard eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty.
300 miles of range is nothing to sneeze at in an EV. It's a shorter range than other higher-end SUVs from brands like Tesla and corporate cousin GMC, but it's also a fraction of the price. Chevy also says the new EV will support DC fast charging.
If customers are still on the fence, Chevy hopes to win them over with a buffet of available options, not the least of which is GM's Super-Cruise driver assist technology. Even base models come with tons of driver safety features like blind zone assist and automatic emergency braking.
On the outside, the new Equinox's overall shape is a little sleeker than the current Equinox and of course, doesn't feature a grille on the front. Preproduction pictures seem to show that the new EV will be available in a two-tone color scheme.
If all goes according to Chevy's plan, the new electrified Equinox in the 2RS trim will be available in the Fall of next year. GM has not announced when base models will be available.