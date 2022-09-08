Why The 2024 Equinox EV Is A Huge Deal For Chevy's Electric Cars

Chevy is expanding their EV repertoire with the newly announced Equinox EV, according to a press release from the company. Chevy says the new Equinox EV will be the "most affordable EV in its class." At starting price of about $30,000, GM might be right on the money with that claim. Time will only tell if other brands take up the challenge to electrify a crossover.

An electrified Equinox is a huge step for Chevy as a brand. Crossovers have essentially replaced sedans and wagons as the go-to family hauler and commuter vehicle. It makes sense why the Equinox is Chevy's next electric vehicle, as the vehicle line has been one of the most popular SUVs for the brand in recent years and bridges the gap between the compact Chevy Trax and the much larger Chevy Equinox.

Aside from the much more expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6, this is one of the first affordable EVs marketed toward families. Chevy Bolts and Nissan Leafs may be less expensive, but they can't regularly transport a family (at least comfortably). Chevy hopes that the new EV will serve as a stepping stone to EV ownership for families, though in order to achieve that, the vehicle's specs will have to make the transition from a traditional gasoline vehicle to an EV a no-brainer.