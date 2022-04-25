The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The electric car is here to stay and no longer in the realm of niche automakers. Tesla may have paved the way, but legacy automakers are not to be left behind when there is innovation to be done and profit to be earned. After fits and starts with adding electric drivetrains to their fleets, and finally getting hybrid systems ironed out and in the mainstream, Ford has gone all-in on electric power. They have introduced a future delivery of electric trucks, but, more importantly, they have a fully electric car in showrooms now, waiting to be driven home. Truthfully, they probably have waiting lists in showrooms for future electric cars waiting to be built and then driven home.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is an impressive, yet controversial, battery-powered car. It is also among the first all-electric cars larger than a compact. While affixing the Mustang moniker to a mid-sized crossover has caused plenty of consternation among the die-hard pony car fans, the vehicle itself is an impressive machine with plenty of nice features. Some of the features of the Mach-E are vehicle specific and some are not. A lot of novel capabilities of new and technologically advanced cars are becoming ubiquitous among all cars in short time as of late. But as far as the Mach-E is concerned, these are the 10 coolest features of the 2022 model right now.