Mercedes Is Building A Supercharger Network Of Its Own, Open To All EVs

Tesla's Supercharger network is about to get some big-name competition, with Mercedes-Benz announcing today that it will launch a branded, high-power EV charging network. The roll out — which will begin in North America, but eventually spread across Europe, China, and other markets, according to the automaker — will start in 2023. From the outset, Mercedes is thinking of things a little differently to how Elon Musk began his charging strategy.

Unsurprisingly, the best experience will be for Mercedes-Benz drivers. They'll be able to pre-book a charging station from their car, with the locations showing up in the MBUX infotainment system. With Plug & Charge, drivers will be able to simply connect the charging cable to their EV, and have all the authentication happen automatically.

However, Mercedes won't be limiting its chargers only to drivers of its own vehicles. Instead, the network will be available for all compatible EVs, with the ability to pay via card, app, or other methods. Tesla Superchargers are beginning to open up to third-party electric cars in some locations, but originally they were a perk of Tesla owners alone.