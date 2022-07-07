Tesla Superchargers Are Opening Up To Any Electric Car In The US

Charging an electric vehicle in the United States is about to get a lot easier. The U.S. government and several major tech and car companies are working together on a major infrastructure project designed to drastically improve electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the nation. Elon Musk's Tesla is one of the big names on board with the project, which involves hundreds of millions of dollars in private funding, thousands of new charging points, and a significant number of "good-paying" jobs.

Government schemes to increase EV adoption aren't anything new. Incentives like tax credits and rebates have been used to drive uptake for several years. Some of those incentives came with a threshold, and Tesla hit its own a long time ago, so vehicles from other manufacturers may make more sense to the EV buyer on a budget. Choosing to opt for a non-Tesla electric vehicle does have a downside though, as non-Tesla cars can't currently access the company's 908 charging stations across the U.S. Luckily, this may be about to change very soon.

Tesla had already opened part of its European charging network up to non-Tesla EV owners, but access could be set to expand further under the new plan. In November 2021, Musk's EV company launched a pilot program that allowed non-Tesla EVs to use its fast-charging network at 10 of its Netherlands-based "Supercharger Stations." The scheme was then rolled out to select stations in Norway and France while adding that EV drivers from Belgium and Germany can cross a border to use the stations, too. The trial was intended to "increase EV adoption" overall but did not move beyond Europe. However, non-Tesla owners in the U.S. may be safe getting their hopes up.