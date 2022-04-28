Why Charging Infrastructure Will Be The Biggest Challenge For EVs

Tesla's Supercharger is the largest worldwide network of EV chargers with more than 30,000 stations worldwide. These chargers are also the fastest, giving drivers up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. But as of 2022, only a select few non-Tesla drivers can charge their vehicles using these stations. The company launched a pilot program in November 2021 with initial testing in France, the Netherlands, and Norway. Tesla says it will open up the network to all EVs in the future. The congestion of stations is one of the main concerns the company has about this plan, however.

This "exclusiveness" charging issue has become a major problem for electric vehicle owners. While there is a wide range of EV charging station companies, each one has its own app or system to which users must subscribe, and some have different capacities, levels, waiting times, and even charging ports.

Aaron Fisher, a former consultant who worked for the Obama administration, told The Verge that he founded EV Passport because he found aspects of the EV driving experience frustrating. EV Passport works to unify the charging experience under one system, making life simpler for drivers in the process. "You shouldn't have to hand over your full name, or anything in an application, or agree to any type of privacy policy necessarily, to charge your vehicle," Fisher told The Verge. "You don't have to do that when you get gas. Why do you have to do that when you're trying to do something better?"