5 Reasons We Can't Always Recommend EVs

Say that all of the above is tolerable for an EV buyer. Congratulations. Now, what happens when it breaks? Part of the appeal of an EV is the simplicity of its architecture and how much of the maintenance a car requires is virtually eliminated, but this also poses a problem when something goes awry.

The direct drive nature of the motors in play means that there isn't a gearbox and thus they lack a traditional "neutral" setting, meaning that most EVs are locked in place until a flatbed shows up. There's also the question of what exactly went wrong? Was it a hardware failure or did a software update brick your whole car, like a jailbroken iPhone?

Even combustion-powered cars these days are thoroughly intertwined with complex computer controls, so it's feasible that some shoddy code will render these cars inert too, but the traditional mechanics often mean the vehicle in question can at least be pushed off to the side of the road.

What if nothing breaks and your EV just ran out of juice? Sure, that's primarily driver error, but it happens: due to circumstances, you thought you had enough in the battery to get you somewhere but it wasn't the case, and now you're not going anywhere. This is a hassle for the owner of any car EV or otherwise, but gas-powered cars just need a bit of fuel and they're back on their way, at least to the nearest gas station.

It's much harder to bring a charge back to a stranded electric car. Unless it's a car set up for V2X (AKA charging things with your EV, including other cars), it's likely going to be a gas-powered car generating the emergency juice for you on the roadside, which might sting a little. That could take a significant amount of time, too, and then you're relying on the nearest regular charger being both functional and fast. Hope you can find an outlet and free up the next few hours, because you're not going anywhere in a hurry in that situation.