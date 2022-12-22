How Your EV Could Save The Day When Winter Outages Strike

When you think of vehicles that are rugged and handy in a crisis, it's fair to say that EVs may not be the first things that spring to mind. Many people opt to have a proven utility vehicle by their side for the times when things take a turn for the worse. Cars like the unflappable Jeep Wrangler are ideal for traversing bad road conditions – or bypassing the road entirely – but what if you're stuck at home? It's in this scenario where electric vehicles are revealing themselves to be useful beyond simply skipping the pump.

With winter storms and blizzards settling in for a spell across the United States, there's a good chance the power will be knocked out while we hunker down in our houses. And for all the talk about charging an EV at home, wouldn't it be nice if they returned the favor once in a while? Thanks to bidirectional charging, it can happen, and the timing couldn't be better. This technology isn't widespread, but here are a few EVs that can be useful in a pinch once your particular section of the grid drops.