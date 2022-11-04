2022 Kia EV6 Review: Electric For The Mainstream

Once upon a time, and not all that long ago, buying an electric car that wasn't a Tesla felt like a compromise. Range and technology were the usual justifications for sliding behind the wheel of a Model 3, but inoffensive styling and solid pricing didn't hurt, either. Fast-forward to today, though, and Elon's empire is — just as he infamously said he hoped would be the case — under attack from all sides. Whether luxury, crossover, SUV, or compact is your category of choice, there's now strong enough competition that Tesla needn't be the de-facto choice.

Little illustrates that dramatic evolution like the 2022 Kia EV6, or indeed its Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60 cousins. Reaping the practical rewards of efficient platform-sharing, yet avoiding copycat styling or EV-by-numbers dullness, the trio juggle space, speed, and sticker price in a way other Tesla alternatives have struggled to achieve.

For the electric-cautious, there's a familiar dealer network, a 5 year/60,000 mile warranty (plus 10 year/100,000 mile powertrain and battery warranties), and sufficient battery to squash range anxiety for most drivers. Those already onboard the EV train, meanwhile, will find the blend of performance and refinement they expect, along with some niceties that are only now trickling into the mainstream.