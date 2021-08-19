2022 Genesis GV60 EV unveiled with funky paint and a floating crystal sphere

South Korean luxury automaker Genesis has unveiled a few production images of its 2022 GV60 EV, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle. And right off the bat, it bears a similar styling cue from sister company Kia’s EV6, the first Kia all-electric vehicle. It’s not exactly a bad thing, given the EV6’s distinctive silhouette is a welcome respite from the usual crossover styling.

But since we’re talking about Genesis, the GV60 EV has a more premium, well-rounded vibe than the EV6. It has the same dual-tier quad headlamp arrangement as the rest of the gasoline-only model range – particularly the GV70 – but the crest grille is now below the headlights, large enough to supply cooling air to the high-voltage batteries located aft.

In addition, the incoming Genesis GV60 is the first Genesis vehicle to have a clamshell hood design, a single, large panel that includes the front fenders like in a vintage racing car. According to Genesis, the clamshell hood “creates a sleek impression for the EV model by removing lines between parts.” We don’t know a lot about building cars, but the clamshell hood may also simplify construction, good news for corporate penny pinchers.

The Genesis GV60’s roofline is not as swoopy as in the GV70. Still, its most defining feature is the chrome line running from the top of the roof to the C-pillars, forming a lightning pattern to remind the high-voltage electrons laying underneath. It also has electric door handles that pop out upon approaching the vehicle, giving the sides a sleeker look.

At the rear, GV60 has two-line taillights, a coupe-shaped hatch, and a fixed rear wing. It still looks like a Genesis from behind, but the GV60 EV is a sportier, more vigorous interpretation of the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design idiom. However, the metallic yellow-green paint is not for us, and we can’t wait to see this EV in standard paint colors.

If Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen in the EQS was a mouthful of eye-candy, the Genesis GV60 has something different. It still has a screen extending from the driver to the center console, but it also has a mysterious floating Crystal Sphere. When the EV is off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting. But when the EV is on, the sphere rotates to project the shift-by-wire control system. Again, we can’t wait to see this sphere in action, and we’re sure children will have a blast tinkering with a glowing glass ball.

However, that’s all we know for now. Genesis promises to unveil more details in the coming months, and the automaker claims the first North American deliveries may arrive by early 2022.