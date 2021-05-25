2022 Genesis GV70 undercuts luxury competitors in standard features and value

It’s hard to ignore the newest 2022 Genesis GV70 if you’re in the market for a luxury crossover. Genesis recently unveiled the base prices for its latest GV70. And as expected from the Genesis brand, the 2022 GV70 offers outstanding value in the face of similar competitors like the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and BMW X3.

“The first-ever Genesis GV70 presents customers with a bold and dynamic crossover offering,” said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “With its distinctive exterior design, powerful stance, and refined performance, GV70 perfectly blends athleticism and refined driving performance with the versatility of an SUV that only Genesis can offer.”

2022 Genesis GV70: Pricing, Trim, and Standard Equipment

The 2022 Genesis GV70 is available in two engine options. The base 2.5T has a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine similar to the 2022 Kia Stinger. Strangely enough, the 2022 Genesis G70 has yet to receive this larger base engine, but it’s making an appearance under the G70’s bulbous hood.

Pumping out 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, the 2.5-liter serves up more torque at the lower end of the rev range, a feature that we like in a luxury crossover.

On the other hand, the 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T has a twin-turbo V6 from the G80 luxury sedan. It pumps out 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

Sure, the BMW X3 M40i has more power and torque (384HP and 365 pound-feet of torque), but the Bimmer starts at around $57,000. Meanwhile, a similarly equipped GV70 with AWD starts at about $53,000.

Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD Standard

Starting at $42,045 (including $1,045 destination fees), the base Genesis GV70 has standard AWD and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets a comprehensive list of standard luxury and comfort features, including leatherette upholstery, a 12-way power driver’s seat (and 8-way power front passenger seat), heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped tiller, full LED headlights & taillights, a dual muffler, and 18-inch wheels.

It also gets a healthy dose of safety kit like smart cruise control, forward collision warning, highway driving assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, and many more.

Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD Select

The 2022 GV70 2.5T AWD Select starts at $46,045 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and a Lexicon audio system with 16 speakers.

Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD Advanced

With base prices starting at $50,195, the GV70 2.5T AWD Advanced has all the goodies from the Select trim and adds premium leather upholstery, interior ambient lighting, rear sunshades, a surround-view monitor, and a heated steering wheel, among many others.

It also has a blind-spot view monitor, front and rear parking assist, remote parking assist, and a 110-volt AC outlet in the second row.

Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD Sport Prestige

The 2022 GV70 2.5T AWD Sport Prestige starts at $53,795. It gets 21-inch alloy wheels, leather seats with mesh inserts, alloy pedals, unique aluminum trim, a Genesis digital key, and highway driving assist with evasive steering assist.

Genesis GV70 3.5 AWD Standard

The 2022 GV70 3.5 AWD Standard model starts at $53,645. It gets the more potent V6 engine and electronic suspension, monobloc front brakes, 19-inch wheels, leather & mesh seats, a panoramic roof, and all the advanced safety features from the 2.5T standard trim.

Genesis GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Advanced

The GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Advanced has base prices at $58,645 and comes with Nappa leather seats, a suede headliner, a heated steering key, a surround-view monitor, a blind spot monitor, remote parking assist, and a 16-speaker Lexicon audio system.

Genesis GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige

Starting at $63,545, the 2022 GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Advanced has 21-inch alloy wheels, an electronic limited-slip differential, Nappa leather upholstery, and carbon-fiber trim. It also gets heated second-row seats, acoustic rear door glass, tri-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display.

The Genesis GV70 is available to order now. The first deliveries will arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer.