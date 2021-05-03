2022 Genesis G70 2.0T costs $1525 more, V6 turbo model gets price cut

Genesis unveiled the refreshed 2022 G70 sport-luxury sedan in October last year. Even though the G70 is among the first Genesis models to land stateside, it’s the last to inherit the brand’s ‘Athletic Elegance’ design philosophy after refreshing the G80, G90, and unveiling the all-new GV80 SUV.

Pricing for the 2022 Genesis G70 starts at $38,570 (including $1,045 destination fees), representing a price hike of around $1,525 over the outgoing G70 2.0T RWD model. Despite this, the base 2022 G70 remains comprehensively equipped with desirable features like 18-inch wheels, LED quad headlights and taillights, a 12-way power driver seat with heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, and many more.

The base G70 also comes with a bevy of advanced safety equipment. It has eight standard airbags, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, and an array of driver-assist features like forward-collision avoidance, lane following assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, high beam assist, and smart cruise control, to name a few.

The 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T has a 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox (a six-speed manual is available). Rear-wheel drive is standard, while AWD remains a $2,100 option across the board. The Prestige Package is a $4,000 option for the G70 2.0T RWD and AWD and includes 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a bigger sunroof, a 15-speaker Lexicon premium audio system, wireless charging, and more.

On the other hand, the 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T starts at $43,145, a $4,120 markdown over last year’s model. It remains motivated by a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque and an eight-speed automatic tranny with standard RWD and optional AWD. Standard features for the G70 3.3T include 19-inch wheels, variable-ratio steering, leather seating, performance brakes, a dual exhaust system, and a power tilting/telescoping steering wheel.

Genesis is offering the Sport Advanced Package for the 2022 G70 3.3T RWD and AWD. This $4,300 add-on includes dark chrome exterior trim, a variable exhaust system, and wireless charging. Additionally, the Sport Prestige package adds Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, electronic suspension, Nappa upholstery, a surround-view camera, and a heads-up display for an extra $4,000 (RWD) and $3,900 (AWD), respectively.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition starts at $53,545 (RWD) and $55,545 (AWD). The Launch Edition model comes with unique 19-inch multi-spoke wheels, matte paint, and a bespoke black and red interior.

The 2022 Genesis G70 will arrive at your favorite dealerships this summer. All Genesis vehicles come with complimentary maintenance and at-home pick-up for 3-years/60,000 miles and a service valet.