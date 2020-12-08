2022 Genesis GV70 is arriving with a pair of turbocharged engines

Less than two months ago, Genesis gave us a healthy glimpse into its 2022 GV70 sport-luxury crossover. In my opinion, the newest GV70 is the purest expression of Genesis’ ‘Athletic Elegance’ design idiom. It’s smooth, svelte, and athletic shape reminds me of Infiniti’s FX/QX crossover first seen in 2003.

As of November last month, Genesis has yet to disclose the powertrain options for its newest GV70 – until now, that is. As it turns out, we were right. The 2022 Genesis GV70 is arriving with a pair of turbocharged motors lifted from its larger GV80 stablemate.

The all-new Genesis GV70 will have a standard 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder motor producing 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, the same output as in the 2022 GV80. Meanwhile, higher trim levels receive a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

Both motors will come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox turning the rear wheels. As usual, all-wheel-drive will be optional across the board. The GV70 will also have an electronic limited-slip rear differential to deliver some torque-vectoring action. With its powerful and torquey V6 engine, the newest GV70 has the muscle to intimidate other rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Lincoln Corsair, to name a few.

But in its home market in South Korea, the 2022 Genesis GV70 will also come with a torque-rich 2.2-liter inline-four turbodiesel engine, good for 207 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. As expected, the diesel won’t make it to North American markets, but the blown gasoline V6 is potent enough for the task at hand. American buyers can also go for the GV70 Sport offering unique paint colors and blacked-out badges/exterior trim.

The Korean-spec Genesis GV70 will have an electronic suspension that automatically pre-sets the dampers when going over potholes. This system not only improves ride comfort, but it enables the vehicle to corner better while remaining as comfy as a cloud. Least to say, it’s a feature we’re hoping will come standard to U.S.-spec GV70s.

As previously reported, the 2022 Genesis GV70 is home to a dazzling array of safety features. It will have next-gen biometrics technology and an innovative rear-seat detection system. The latter is sensitive enough to detect oh-so-subtle movements, like a sleeping infant’s heartbeat, for example.

Active driving assistance systems include blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, and lane-keeping assist. Meanwhile, Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist II will come with navigation-based adaptive cruise control and automatic lane changing.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 will go on sale in South Korea by this December. American buyers can get a taste of GV70 by mid-2021, with prices expected to start from around $35,000 to $60,000.