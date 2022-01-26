2022 Kia EV6 pricing revealed: Here’s what stands out

The 2022 Kia EV6 is the South Korean automaker’s much-awaited new electric vehicle. And as it turns out, it’s also one of the most affordable. Kia recently divulged the prices for its EV6, and it starts at $42,115 (inclusive of $1,215 destination fees). But after factoring in up to $7,500 federal tax credits, the base 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD would cost no more than $34,615, not a bad deal for a stylish, roomy, and practical EV.

Images: Kia Corporation



In addition, the all-new Kia EV6 is arriving at showrooms across all 50 US states. The base EV6 Light has a 58.0 kWh battery pack and a 168 kW rear-mounted electric motor, producing 167 horsepower and 232 miles of range. However, a comparable Ford Mustang Mach-E Select has a larger 70 kWh battery, a more potent 266 horsepower electric motor, and 230 miles of range. But then again, the Mach-E starts at $43,995, about $2k more (after tax credits) than a base EV6.

Meanwhile, the EV6 Wind RWD starts at $48,415. It pairs a larger 77.4 kWh battery with a 168 kWh electric motor, the same as the base model. But in Wind trim, it pumps out 225 horsepower and 310 miles of range. On a similar note, the EV6 GT-Line RWD has the same battery, electric motor, and range output, but it starts at $52,415 with its comprehensive line of standard luxury, comfort, and safety kit.

The Kia EV6 is also available with dual electric motors, but you’ll need to step up to the EV6 Wind Dual Motor e-AWD and its $52,115 base price. For the money, it has a 77.4 kWh battery, a 74 kW front motor, and a 165 kW rear motor, collectively pumping out 320 horsepower and 274 miles of driving range.

The range-topping EV6 GT-Line Dual-Motor e-AWD has a $57,115 base price. It has the same 77.4 kWh battery and dual electric motors as the EV6 Wind AWD trim, with 320 horsepower and a range of 274 miles. The 2022 Kia EV6 is available to order now, and the first deliveries are arriving in a few weeks.

Kia is also deploying the high-performance EV6 GT to US markets by late 2022. Pricing, range, and other specs are forthcoming, but Kia promises zero to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds and no less than 576 horsepower from dual electric motors.

Here’s the clincher: The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range variant, an EV riding on a similar E-GMP platform as the Kia EV6, has base prices at $40,925 (including $1,225 delivery fees), equivalent to $33,425 after tax credits. Why the base EV6 Wind RWD has a higher base price than the Ioniq 5 is beyond us, but both share the same 58 kWh battery and 168-horsepower electric motor, although the Hyundai has a lower 220-mile range number.

It all boils down to styling. If you like a retro-styled EV, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a worthy pick, while the Kia EV6 and its Aston DBX-like rear end should win over the hearts of buyers who prefer the premium look.