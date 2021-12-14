Hyundai EV strategy reconfirmed with standard range Ioniq 5 with RWD

We stand corrected. In a previous press release, South Korean automaker Hyundai said all U.S.-bound Ioniq 5 EVs would have the 77.4 kWh long-range battery pack offered in single and dual-motor configurations. As it turns out, Hyundai has reconfirmed its EV strategy by unveiling the base prices of its much-awaited EV, and the list includes a standard range option with a smaller 58 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive, and a single 168-horsepower electric motor.

Of course, the result of all this is a lower MSRP for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq SE Standard Range model, which the automaker has announced will start at $39,700 before federal tax credits (up to $7,500) and delivery charges ($1,225). All told, the base Ioniq 5 would cost around $33,425, making it among the most affordable EV options to consider.

However, the smaller battery is only available in the base SE Standard Range variant, while the larger 77.4 kWh battery is standard above the trim ladder. Our money goes to the next-level SE variant with the 77.4 kWh long-range battery mentioned above. Starting at around $43,650 (before tax credits and destination), it has a more potent single rear motor pumping out 225 horsepower.

But with the bigger battery, it ekes out an EPA-rated 303 miles of driving range, much better than the base model’s paltry 220 miles of range. What’s more, Hyundai claims “unexpected levels of standard equipment” even in the base Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range model. It includes 19-inch aero wheels, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic flush door handles, and an 800-volt/350 kW ultra-fast charger with unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years via Electrify America.

Of course, the 2022 Ioniq 5 comes with generous safety kits like lane-keeping/lane-following assist, rear-cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, highway driving assist with smart cruise control, and a rearview monitor with parking guidance.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE with AWD and dual electric motors start at $47,150. It has 320 horsepower and achieves 256 miles of range. With the 2022 Ioniq 5, all dual-motor variants with the long-range battery have similar range figures: 256 miles for RWD and 303 miles for AWD. The same rule applies to horsepower: RWD has 256 horsepower, and AWD has 303 horsepower.

The Ioniq 5 SEL RWD has a base price of $49,500, while the SEL AWD starts at $49,400. Lastly, the range-topping Ioniq 5 Limited RWD and AWD have base prices at $50,600 and $54,500, respectively. The first deliveries will commence this winter.