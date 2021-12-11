2022 Ford Mach-E gets price hike, plus Silverado EV production details leak

Electric vehicles are extremely hot right now, with automotive manufacturers worldwide moving away from combustion engines towards electricity. Much of the push behind the surge in electric vehicle popularity comes from the US government and other governments worldwide issuing mandates forcing automakers to transition to electric vehicles. A new report surfaced that says the price for the 2022 Mach-E electric vehicle will be increasing compared to the current version.

2022 Ford Mach-E price goes up

According to CarsDirect, Ford recently sent a bulletin to dealerships showing that the MSRP of the Mach-E would increase by up to $3000 on some versions of the popular electric vehicle. At the bottom end of the Mach-E range, the Select and Premium will each see $1000 MSRP increases. Those shopping in the mid-range will find the 2022 Mach-E California Route 1 and GT will be $2000 more expensive.

Ford is also tacking extra money onto the price of some popular options, including the GT Performance Package and the Extended Range Battery, with both options increasing by $1000. Taking all the pricing increases into consideration, anyone purchasing one of the higher-end Mach-E EVs could pay up to $3000 more than they did when the vehicle first debuted. It’s worth noting that the Mach-E is extremely difficult to get as with most models being sold.

Those who do run across a Mach-E at a Ford dealership that isn’t spoken for are very likely to pay significant markups for the electric vehicle. Currently, the cheapest Mach-E available starts at $43,995. However, some very well-qualified buyers could purchase with zero percent APR. Past rumors suggested that for 2022, Ford would increase the size of the battery packs used by the Mach-E.

According to that rumor, for 2022, the standard range EV would get a 70 kWh battery while the extended-range version would get a 91 kWh battery. Neither of those batteries represents a massive increase in capacity, but more driving range is always welcome.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Ford is betting big on the electric F-150 Lightning pickup, and many truck fans are looking forward to the vehicle hitting showrooms. Several other electric vehicle makers are bringing electric pickups to market, including Rivian. However, the Rivian electric pickup doesn’t have the popularity or name recognition that the F-150 musters.

Some see the first real competition for the F-150 Lightning as the Chevrolet Silverado EV. A report from Muscle Cars and Trucks claims that production for the Silverado EV has been confirmed to begin in 2023. Assuming the report is true, that means Ford and Rivian will have the electric pickup market to themselves for an entire year.

Certainly, the F-150 Lightning is destined to be the more popular of the two trucks. Ford’s F-150 is the most popular pickup and the most popular vehicle overall in the entire country (via CNBC). It would stand to reason if a truck shopper were interested in going electric, the F-150 will be the vehicle they look at first.

Some other interesting tidbits about the electric Silverado pickup have to do with the name. The details were dropped by GM VP for global product development Doug Parks during a conference held this week (via Reuters). During his talk at the conference, he said production would begin in early 2023. While talking about the electric Chevrolet truck, Parks called it the Silverado EV and Silverado E. He also mentioned a Sierra E, which is no surprise. Currently, GM produces the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado, which are the same truck with different trim.

Both of the GM electric trucks will ride on the GM BT1 platform. The same factory that currently builds the GMC Hummer EV will build the Silverado E and Sierra E. The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is currently on sale and commands a price of over $100,000. Both the Sierra E and Silverado E are expected to be significantly cheaper and have significantly less power.

We don’t know much about the Silverado E or the Sierra E at this time. Speculation suggests the pickups will have a driving range of around 400 miles. Pricing is a mystery, but there’s a wide range of price options for pickups today running from the mid to upper $30,000 range well into the $80,000 range and higher. Electric pickups will certainly find a pricing niche.

Past reports have suggested that the Silverado E will offer an available four-wheel steering system. That option is a special feature that improves the vehicle’s maneuverability, providing it with a tighter turn radius and making it more maneuverable in tight situations. The feature might be particularly useful for off-road versions of the electric pickup.

Chevrolet does plan to offer the EVs in fleet and retail versions. Municipalities and other large fleet operators that use light-duty trucks should find the prospect of a fully electric Silverado very appealing. The big benefit of a fully electric truck is that it needs no gas and has virtually no maintenance. The downside is that electric trucks will have a limited operating range and will likely cost more.