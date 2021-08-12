Chevy shows off its slick electric Silverado Four-Wheel Steer option

Most major automakers know that electric pickups will be popular vehicles in the future and are working on bringing them to market. Ford has already detailed its fully electric F-150, and as you might expect, Chevrolet is launching an electric truck of its own. Chevrolet is now showing off the available four-wheel steering system that will be an option on its fully electric Silverado pickup.

Both Four-Wheel Steer and 24-inch wheels are available options on the fully electric Silverado pickup. The Four-Wheel Steer option is a special chassis feature allowing drivers more maneuverability by steering using all four wheels of the vehicle. The feature will improve the agility of the Silverado and bring a tighter turning radius making the truck more maneuverable in tight-handling situations.

Chevrolet also says the option will improve vehicle trailering capability. Chevrolet’s fully electric Silverado pickup was designed as an EV from the ground up. It will be based on the Ultium Platform while retaining traditional Silverado capability. The fully electric truck will be available in fleet and retail versions.

Most automotive manufacturers expect significant sales of electric pickups to fleets with state and city agencies, in particular, looking to move to electric vehicles to help meet green standards and reduce fuel costs. Chevrolet has a video that offers a little detail on its four-wheel steering system.

While the video offers no real insight into the steering system’s technology, it shows a large white circle indicating a standard two-wheel steering turn radius compared to a substantially smaller blue circle. The smaller blue circle is the much tighter turning radius with four-wheel steering. It doesn’t appear that Chevrolet’s electric truck will have the same sort of steering capability offered by the Hummer EV.