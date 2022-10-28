2023 Genesis GV60 Review: Lessons In Electric Luxury

If there's a theme in the luxury car segment right now, it might just be "overlook Genesis at your peril." Hyundai's luxe arm may or may not be a household name at this point, but once you've explained that Genesis is to the South Korean automaker what Lexus is to Toyota, and Acura to Honda, it's no great mental leap to combine attention to detail and lashings of tech with aggressive pricing.

We've seen how compelling that leaves sedans, SUVs, and crossovers. Now, Genesis is turning its attention to full electrification. The 2023 GV60 isn't its first EV, but unlike the Electrified G80 it's no conversion from what was originally an internal combustion car.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Instead, the GV60 taps the Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), just like the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. It's an architecture specifically designed for electric vehicles, and Genesis' first outing on that underpinning. As you might expect, though, it also carries a bigger price tag and more equipment to suit the compact luxury crossover segment.