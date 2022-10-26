2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: The Drivetrain It Deserves

You can't accuse Genesis of shouting about the 2023 Electrified G80. The automaker's fully-electric sedan looks almost exactly like its gas-powered siblings, surreptitiously slotting in its dual-motor drivetrain rather than demanding a unique nameplate like the GV60 electric SUV. It's also likely to be a rarity, at least for the moment.

Supplies of the EV are in relatively small number, Genesis says, and it'll only be offering it in select states: initially, Arizona, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Utah, and Washington. Buyers there will have few choices in their local dealership: there's a single configuration, priced from $79,825 (plus $1,095 destination).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In fact, the only option on this $81,495 review car is the fetching Hallasan Green paint at $575. Sadly there's no U.S. tax incentive to sweeten the deal, either, since the rules were changed to emphasize electric cars actually built in America. The biggest question, then, is whether the Electrified G80 is actually worth shouting about in the first place.