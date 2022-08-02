2022 Genesis G80 Sport Review: Beyond The Badge

Genesis' star is ascendent, and all it took was a portfolio of genuinely compelling, distinct, and lavishly-equipped luxury cars. Added to its midsize sedan options, the 2022 G80 Sport eases in as the automaker's flagship contender in a category dominated by stalwarts like the 5 Series and E-Class. Many have tried to compete there, but few have stood out, especially when it comes to how rewarding things are for eager drivers paying top dollar to put themselves behind the wheel.

If you're committed to take on the segment leaders, though, the G80 is a darned good place to start. Few cars in recent memory have upended their reputation quite like the second-generation model did in 2020, not just discarding the capable-but-unmemorable original but forcibly jettisoning its bland styling and copycat features. You might not like the aesthetic, or approve of all of Genesis' decisions, but you couldn't claim to not have noticed it.