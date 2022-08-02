2023 Genesis G90 First Drive: More Memorable Luxury

And good Lord I've written all this and I haven't even talked about how it drives. I don't get to sample the base model, which makes do with a healthy 375 ponies and 391 pound-feet of torque, but instead spend my day in the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 E-SC. Here I've got 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of twist under my right foot. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission putting the power down to all four wheels. The E-SC, or E-supercharger, isn't a traditional supercharger, but more like a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that gives more torque off the line and enables a super-smooth engine stop-start function. This is part of Genesis' pledge to electrify its fleet, offering only new models as EVs by 2025 and offering only EVs by 2030.

Alas, the G90 still runs on dead dinosaurs, but it doesn't do too badly with them, returning 17 miles per gallon in the city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. Expect a bit better from the base model with its lighter weight.

Genesis

As fun as it is to be driven in the Genesis–there is even a chauffeur mode to ensure the backseat rider stays comfy at all times–the driver's seat is still a good place to spend the day. The G90 isn't a corner carver—far from it. The top trim's air suspension is set up to soak up bumps and provide an exceptionally smooth ride, using the ADAS cameras and sensors to make changes in the dampers as needed. The throttle and transmission are tuned for cruising. During my day with the car I never once feel it shift and the stop-start system is virtually undetectable. This is the car I want for a cross-country roadtrip.