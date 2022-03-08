GM And PG&E Pilot Will Turn Electric Cars Into Outage Saviors

There are actually several degrees of bidirectional charging, ranging in scope as well as complexity. GM and PG&E's pilot will focus, at least initially, on V2H, or Vehicle to Home — that's where the battery in an electric vehicle is used to power the single home it is connected to. Much as is the case with a whole-home gas generator or a Powerwall-style backup battery, in the event of a power outage by the electricity grid, the home automatically switches over to the vehicle's battery. When the grid returns, the process is reversed and the EV goes back into charging mode.

There's potential beyond that, however. V2G, or Vehicle to Grid, takes a far broader, more holistic approach to utilizing EV batteries. There, the car can not only power the home it's plugged into, but feed power back into the electricity grid itself. That could be used for what's known as load balancing, or using the EV as a "grid asset": in times of particularly high demand, such as when green sources like solar and wind can't keep up with how much power a city requires, V2G could call upon the charge in connected EVs to help make up for any shortfall.

V2G, the two companies point out, is beyond the currently-planned pilot. All the same, it's something both are considering, and there are elements of V2G which could be applied on a more individual scale with a V2H approach. "In the middle of those two, you've got a V2H situation in times where I would call 'needs for smoothing' in the grid," GM's Spina explains. "You can get this smoothing effect, if you will, when demand is very high and supply is low, you can treat it as a V2H event. And conversely, you can store the energy when it's sunny and windy as hell."

"The genesis was 'how do we make power outages invisible?'" Aaron August, Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement at PG&E, adds. The technology could also be used as a way to offset the sort of rolling outages that the power company was forced to undertake in 2020 when electricity demand outstripped supply. In those situations, August says, a bidirectional-capable vehicle could easily pick up the slack for the average two-hour planned outage.