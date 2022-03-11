PG&E Will Tap The Ford F-150 Lightning's Most Compelling Feature

Ford's F-150 Lighting will be the EV at the heart of a new pilot between the automaker and power supplier PG&E, the second bidirectional study to be announced this week that will be carried out in California homes. The pilot will explore how using the all-electric pickup truck – deliveries of which are expected to begin later in 2022 – as a backup battery during grid outages can be better integrated with PG&E's infrastructure and services.

It comes only days after PG&E announced a pilot with General Motors, which will see trial installations of custom bidirectional charging hardware installed in PG&E customers' homes in California by the end of this year. For that to operate, GM will be adding bidirectional support to its electric vehicles, including both those based on the existing platform underpinning models like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, and those on the upcoming Ultium platform from Cadillac, GMC, and other marques.

"As more electric vehicles and new charging technology become available, it is critical that we better understand how EVs can interact with the electric grid and how we can best support our customers," Patti Poppe, PG&E Corporation CEO, said of the collaboration.