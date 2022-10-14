Why Disaster Preppers May Want To Wait For This Electric Car Feature

So far, there have been at least 21 named storms detected over the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico in 2022 (via CNN). Four of those graduated into hurricanes, and the weather forecasters predict there could be more on the way. The latest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. was "Ian," which left a destructive path along the Southern Coast. Scientists also warn that wildfires could get worse in the future.

More often than not, natural disasters like tropical storms, hurricanes, or wildfires cause power outages that can go on for days. Backup generators, flashlights, portable batteries and emergency lamps help to survive a power outage. Solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall or any lithium reserve batteries can also help make a big difference during a grid outage — but they can be impractical if you're living in a rental. However, you could consider another alternative to power your home if the grid goes offline in case of a natural disaster — but you need an electric vehicle with that feature.