The 3 Questions Electric Car Buyers Should Ask Their Power Company

The world is shifting towards sustainable energy to fight climate change. In fact, the U.S. government has enforced policies to ensure that at least 50% of new vehicles sold in 2030 will be electric in an effort to cut down carbon emissions. If everything goes according to plan, most countries and automakers will have shifted to 100% electric vehicles by 2040, per the COP26 declaration. In other words, buying an electric car is not a question of "if," but "when."

At the moment, at least 2 million electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S., according to Electrek. It's not a big number, but if you consider there were less than 20,000 EVs in the U.S. over a decade ago, the growth rate is impressive. We also conducted a survey, and at least 19% of the respondents said they're likely to buy an electric vehicle — There's a good chance the number will increase in the next few years.

For those that already own an EV, or if you're planning to buy one, you could reduce the cost of owning your car significantly if you have the answers to these three questions: