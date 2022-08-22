Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A Tesla Powerwall

Power outages are a big problem, especially during emergencies caused by extreme weather conditions. Some of the useful items you could use to survive a power outage include generators, portable batteries, and solar panels. But what if you could have a backup battery that could power your home during an outage and you probably won't even notice? The Tesla Powerwall can do that. Alternatively, you could use Kohler and Sonnen to power your home during an outage.

However, the Tesla Powerwall is the most popular option with over 200k homes around the world using it as of last year — according to a tweet by Tesla. For a company that led the EV explosion of recent years, it's not a surprise that Tesla is using the same technology to power your home as it does with EVs. It's a game-changer, and if you're thinking about buying a Tesla Powerwall, you first need to know the nitty-gritty before you proceed.