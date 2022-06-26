Why Smart Plugs Are Some Of The Best Energy-Saving Tech For Your Home

When you want automation for your home but don't want to burn a hole in your pocket to get it, opting for smart plugs may be a good compromise. With these devices, you get the best of both worlds, as they are able to turn most appliances into connected devices by simply plugging them into an outlet. You can use smart plugs to turn on lights, TVs, coffee makers, and holiday decorations, to name a few.

Once these smart plugs are hooked up, you can remotely turn them on and off with your phone or voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, assuming they have an integration with the AI options. Not only are using these IoT devices convenient, but they can also save around 1% to 5% of energy usage annually (via NREL). Because they don't require installation, they are easy to use — even for those who don't like tech. Here are a few reasons why these energy-saving devices are a great choice for anyone wanting to cut down on energy usage.