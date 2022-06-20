How Energy-Saving Smart Sprinklers Could Save You Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are a homeowner who is considering purchasing a smart sprinkler system for your yard, the better question to ask yourself is: why not? Smart sprinklers have been around for a while and are a great investment for people who aspire to have lush, green lawns, but not deal with an astronomically high water bill. Although they cost more upfront, using them saves you tons of money long-term. In fact, it's estimated that using smart sprinklers can save the average home 15,000 gallons of water annually (via EPA).

Smart sprinklers make guesswork and overwatering a thing of the past. It does all the work for you. These devices assess the weather, moisture, and water supply and use the information to figure out how much water your lawn needs (via Reviewed). Read on to see how smart sprinklers let you water your lawn this summer at a fraction of the cost.