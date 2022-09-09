Why EV Tax Credits Can Be A Serious Headache

In an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the environment, the U.S government introduced tax incentives for people buying low-emission vehicles. The qualified plug-in electric vehicle tax credit came into effect on January 1, 2010 — plug-in vehicles with a battery capacity of 5 kWh and above, purchased from that date forward, were eligible for the tax credit.

More succinctly, the tax credit ranged between $2,500 to $7,500 depending on the size of the battery. For instance, if you bought a Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid with a 5.2 kWh battery, it would be eligible for a $2,500 tax cut. But if you purchased plug-in vehicles like the Chevrolet Volt or the Nissan Leaf with a bigger battery capacity, you would qualify for a federal tax discount of up to $7,500 (via Green Car Reports). Besides that, you could also have been eligible for additional tax credit depending on your state — if you were in California, you could have saved up to $7,000. However, automakers such as Tesla and GM that had sold over 200,000 electric vehicles were not considered for the federal tax credit.

Until August 16, 2022, those were the tax credit laws if you were buying an electric car in the U.S. — now, the battery capacity of your EV is not used to calculate the tax rebate. The determining factor is something entirely different, and it can be a serious headache to figure it out.