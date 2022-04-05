Climate Change Can Still Be Turned Around, According To New UN Report

Every time a new climate change report suggests things are getting worse and humanity is rapidly approaching the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, you may feel tempted to panic a bit. The good news, however, is that scientists said in their latest climate report, which was published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on April 4, that while the global temperature is still on track to hit the 1.5-degree limit set in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, it's possible to reverse course and keep that limit within reach this decade.

While we still have time to prevent the underwater submersion of coastal cities, severe heatwaves and droughts, loss of coral, and mass extinction, the report stresses governments and corporations should use that time and their resources wisely. The authors are counting on these entities to enact energy policies designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 — even though several countries have already started taking action.

"We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming," IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said. "I am encouraged by climate action being taken in many countries. There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation."