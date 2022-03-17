Amazon Aims To Have The First Certified Zero Carbon Grocery Store

One small step towards mitigating the effects of climate change can make all the difference in the world — and companies are starting to take notice. Amazon is one of those companies stepping up to reduce their carbon footprint, starting with making one of its Amazon Fresh stores the world's first grocery store to be zero carbon-certified.

The company announced in a blog post on Thursday that it is seeking to meet its Climate Pledge commitments by getting its newest Amazon Fresh store in Seattle the Zero Carbon certificate from the International Future Living Institute (ILFI). The company said this store has already received more than a dozen upgrades that are expected to save 185 tons of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere every year compared to the average grocery store. This is in an effort to become a net-zero carbon business by 2040 — just 10 years ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement.

"We are constantly thinking about what we can do to make the customer shopping experience easier, more seamless, and more sustainable," Stephenie Landry, vice president of Amazon Grocery, said. "We know many customers are prioritizing sustainability in what products they buy and where they choose to shop. With our newest Amazon Fresh store, we are taking the next step on our path to becoming a net-zero carbon business by 2040, and we welcome customers to experience this firsthand while shopping with us in this store."