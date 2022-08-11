19% Said They're Very Likely To Buy An Electric Car Because Of The High Gas Prices

SlashGear recently surveyed 631 people in the U.S. and asked them whether rising gas prices are enough to make them buy an EV. Only 9.83% said they would definitely buy an electric vehicle, while 19.18% said they are "very likely" to make the switch. On the other hand, 34.55% of the respondents are thinking about buying an EV but haven't decided yet, with the rest at 36.45% saying they're not at all likely to make the switch from gas to electric. Given the high price of replacing EV parts, it's easy to see where the hesitation is coming from — after all, getting the battery of an entry-level Tesla Model 3 replaced can cost as much as buying a car.

While high gas prices don't guarantee the majority of the respondents will switch to electric cars, a substantial number aren't entirely against the notion, either. Sure, the initial cost of buying an EV might outweigh any short-term gas savings, but perhaps that might change in the near future as better EV battery technology is developed. It's worth noting that widespread EV adoption is still in its early stages as well, and many consumers still haven't gotten past their range anxiety, which is why investing in charging infrastructure is so important. For now, it's safe to say changes in gas prices won't be much of a catalyst to hasten the electric revolution, at least for the time being.