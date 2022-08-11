19% Said They're Very Likely To Buy An Electric Car Because Of The High Gas Prices
As gas prices increase, electric vehicles become more desirable, but just how many people are looking to make the big switch from gasoline? There are many advantages to owning an EV, and buyers don't even have to wait that long to reap some of those benefits. Despite coming at a cost that's high enough to dissuade some consumers, EVs do offer some perks from the get-go, including a tax credit of up to $7,500 for eligible models, which helps cut down on the overall vehicle cost, as well as sports car levels of performance even for entry-level EVs.
Maintaining EVs requires less effort and dedication compared to gas-powered cars, as they don't require things like oil changes. That's great and all, but one of the biggest reasons many people are suddenly interested in electric cars has little to do with convenience and more to do with money — that is, with saving dollars at the gas pump. Whether you're really saving in fuel costs with an EV is difficult to answer, but the numbers look favorable and a surprising number of people are thinking about making the switch as a result.
Not many are fully committed to going electric
SlashGear recently surveyed 631 people in the U.S. and asked them whether rising gas prices are enough to make them buy an EV. Only 9.83% said they would definitely buy an electric vehicle, while 19.18% said they are "very likely" to make the switch. On the other hand, 34.55% of the respondents are thinking about buying an EV but haven't decided yet, with the rest at 36.45% saying they're not at all likely to make the switch from gas to electric. Given the high price of replacing EV parts, it's easy to see where the hesitation is coming from — after all, getting the battery of an entry-level Tesla Model 3 replaced can cost as much as buying a car.
While high gas prices don't guarantee the majority of the respondents will switch to electric cars, a substantial number aren't entirely against the notion, either. Sure, the initial cost of buying an EV might outweigh any short-term gas savings, but perhaps that might change in the near future as better EV battery technology is developed. It's worth noting that widespread EV adoption is still in its early stages as well, and many consumers still haven't gotten past their range anxiety, which is why investing in charging infrastructure is so important. For now, it's safe to say changes in gas prices won't be much of a catalyst to hasten the electric revolution, at least for the time being.