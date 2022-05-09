Replacing The Battery Pack On A Tesla Model 3 Costs More Than You Think

As the dust of the all-electric innovation storm settles, the real costs of buying, driving, and maintaining an EV become clearer. It's tricky to determine the actual cost of driving an EV, at least when compared to figuring out the costs of driving conventional gas cars. EVs are more expensive than gas cars, they depreciate faster, and the cost of electricity varies from state to state. EV carmakers use cash-upfront tactics to promote the cost of an EV, but usually they are financed, making the buy much heftier.

For example, Tesla lists the costs of an entry-level Model 3 at $47,000, but the average transaction peaks at about $60,000, according to CNET. There is no denying that EVs bring many benefits to the table and that they are the future of mobility. However, the industry — which is seeing all-time high orders — still needs to get the record straight on several issues like meeting demand, building up the EV charging networks, addressing battery performance in cold and hot weather, and finding a way to battle out inflation without transferring the cost to the buyer.

Electric vehicles in 2022, even the most affordable ones, are still expensive when compared to gas cars. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average transaction price for an EV in April 2021 was $51,532, while the average transaction price for a gas compact car is $22,798, and for a gas SUV or crossover, it was $31,033. EV manufacturers argue that down the road, EVs bring generous savings in gas and maintenance — however, there are hidden costs. For example, replacing the battery of a Tesla Model 3 costs one-third of the total price of the car in 2022, as reported by Recurrent.