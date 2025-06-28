What Is The 80% Rule And Does It Truly Matter When Charging Your Tesla Battery?

If you drive a Tesla, you've probably heard of something called the 80% rule, which recommends regularly charging your vehicle to around 80% instead of going all the way to 100%. There's even a "daily recommended charge limit" option highlighted right in the charging settings screen of Tesla vehicles, with anything above that meant for longer, planned road trips. In fact, it's not just Tesla that does this. Several other EV makers, including BMW, Ford, and Hyundai, have official documentation telling users to avoid charging their EVs to 100% unless absolutely necessary. While the specifics vary slightly between brands, the consistent messaging across EV brands is clear: if you want your battery to last several years, don't charge it to 100% every day.

So, why does Tesla — and a growing number of other EV makers — recommend users to stop at 80% for daily charging?

As it turns out, it all comes down to how lithium-ion batteries degrade as they age. When you charge a lithium-ion battery to 100%, you're pushing it to its upper voltage limit, which stresses the internal components of the battery. Continue repeating this process across several charging cycles over several years, and the battery will wear out faster and age more quickly, ultimately affecting its overall longevity.

While it is mistakenly touted as a "rule," the 80% rule centered around Li-ion batteries is merely a recommendation from manufacturers to ensure optimal performance of the batteries. As an owner of a Tesla (or any other EV, for that matter), you can still bypass the 80% rule and charge your batteries to 100%. However, by doing so regularly, you may only cause the vehicle's battery to age and degrade faster.