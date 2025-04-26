Is The Model Y Tesla's Most Reliable Vehicle In 2025?

With a J.D. Power Quality & Reliability score of just 69/100 in 2025, Tesla's Model Y is the most problematic in the company's core lineup. That's a drop from 70 in 2023, and its consumer rating also fell from 78 to 76. The driving experience has taken a dip as well, from 86 to 81. In short, nearly every key metric has worsened slightly.

Why is this happening? As Tesla's best-selling vehicle, the Model Y may be a victim of its own success. High production volume increases the risk of inconsistency. And even though Tesla's software isn't vulnerable to some common pitfalls, since there's no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for Tesla owners to have trouble connecting to, software issues overall are on the rise industry-wide ... and the Model Y is not immune.

Resale value remains strong at 85, matching 2023, which shows market demand is still high. But when it comes to reliability, the Model Y is slipping. It's not a new model, so the typical "teething issues" of fresh designs shouldn't apply. Yet its metrics are declining slightly, making it clear: popularity doesn't always equal dependability.

