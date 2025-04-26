Is The Model Y Tesla's Most Reliable Vehicle In 2025?
We've all seen the way Tesla's lineup has taken a hit in 2025. In light of co-founder and CEO Elon Musk's close relationship with President Donald Trump, his brand and its electric vehicles have been subjected to nationwide protests and massive stock sell-offs. The more Musk instigates, the worse things look for his car company. But has all of this heat had any impact on Tesla reliability?
Take the Model Y, for instance. It's Tesla's most popular offering, but is it the most reliable? According to J.D. Power's 2025 Quality & Reliability rankings, the answer is a definitive "no." In truth, the Model Y lags behind its siblings, particularly the Model 3. (Note: The much-ballyhooed Cybertruck hasn't been formally rated yet, but recent headlines about the Cybertruck's many recalls definitely aren't helping in the reliability rankings.) Let's break things down model by model and see where the Model Y stands.
The Model Y is popular but problematic
With a J.D. Power Quality & Reliability score of just 69/100 in 2025, Tesla's Model Y is the most problematic in the company's core lineup. That's a drop from 70 in 2023, and its consumer rating also fell from 78 to 76. The driving experience has taken a dip as well, from 86 to 81. In short, nearly every key metric has worsened slightly.
Why is this happening? As Tesla's best-selling vehicle, the Model Y may be a victim of its own success. High production volume increases the risk of inconsistency. And even though Tesla's software isn't vulnerable to some common pitfalls, since there's no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for Tesla owners to have trouble connecting to, software issues overall are on the rise industry-wide ... and the Model Y is not immune.
Resale value remains strong at 85, matching 2023, which shows market demand is still high. But when it comes to reliability, the Model Y is slipping. It's not a new model, so the typical "teething issues" of fresh designs shouldn't apply. Yet its metrics are declining slightly, making it clear: popularity doesn't always equal dependability.
The Model 3 is steady, simple, and consistent
The 2025 Tesla Model 3 earns a 74/100 score in Quality & Reliability, placing it above every other Tesla. It's also the only Tesla model whose reliability rating hasn't budged since 2023, when it scored another 74. That consistency speaks volumes in a year when most brands are seeing a dip in reliability due to past production challenges, software bugs, and tech complexity.
Tesla's strategy of iterating the Model Y and Model 3 on the same platform seems to work better with the Model 3. Not only does it retain high reliability, but it also improves slightly in resale value, jumping from 85 in 2023 to 89 in 2025. Its driving experience rating may have dipped from 85 to 82, but overall, the Model 3 stands out as Tesla's most well-rounded and dependable vehicle this year. It triumphs not only over the Model Y but also over the Model S and Model X.
The aging Model S is slightly less reliable
Tesla's flagship Model S saw its reliability slip slightly in 2025. It now holds a Quality & Reliability score of 73/100, down from 75 in 2023. Consumer ratings have improved marginally (from 78 to 80), and the driving experience has climbed from 85 to 89, but those don't offset the downward trend in long-term dependability.
There's a logical explanation for this: The Model S is one of the oldest vehicles in Tesla's lineup, and while age often brings reliability through refined engineering, it's also clear that some of the tech hasn't aged as well. That may include infotainment systems or updates that haven't kept pace with expectations. Also worth mentioning: Its resale value did jump from 78 to 85, a sign that it's still respected in the used market. But in terms of quality and dependability, it no longer leads the Tesla pack.
The Model X is high on performance, but low on dependability
When it comes to reliability, Tesla's Model X is near the bottom of the list. The 2025 model has a Quality & Reliability score of 71/100, down one point from 2023 and markedly below the Models 3 and S. Interestingly, its driving experience rating has gone up to 91 in 2025 from 90 in 2023, making it the highest in the Tesla lineup. That speaks to performance and handling more than it does dependability, though.
Even as a low-volume model, the Model X doesn't seem to benefit from the same manufacturing maturity as the 3 or Y. Its resale value has improved quite a bit, going from 77 to 84, but those gains don't cancel out the reliability concerns. For buyers prioritizing long-term ownership, the Model X remains a bit of a gamble. No matter if you're somehow unbothered by all the negative press coverage, you still might want to think twice before shopping the Tesla Model X and all its quality problems.
Why the Model Y isn't Tesla's most reliable
The Model Y has fallen victim to small but consistent declines across several categories. Its Quality & Reliability score is the lowest in the brand, and it saw year-over-year dips in consumer satisfaction and driving experience. Meanwhile, the Model 3 stands as the year's most dependable Tesla, thanks to a stable reliability score, strong consumer reviews, and a significant bump in resale value. It hasn't changed much, but that's actually a good thing. As J.D. Power notes, carryover models perform better than newer ones, and the Model 3 has clearly benefited from its years of gradual improvement.
Tesla as a brand is also improving in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, now scoring 209 (an improvement from 252 in 2024). The lower the score, the better the brand — a strong sign that the controversial EV manufacturer's dependability is trending in a positive direction. Alas, within that upward curve, the Model Y certainly isn't leading the charge. Instead, it's the quieter, more modest Model 3 that continues to be Tesla's reliability standout in 2025. Will the Model Y recover in the coming years? Possibly. But for now, buyers seeking the most dependable electric cars will want to consider an alternative to the Tesla Model Y ... or maybe just a Model 3.