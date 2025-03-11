7 Alternatives To The Tesla Model Y
Tesla was one of the first all-electric brands, giving it a head start compared to other EV brands and longer-standing automakers. That leg up is long gone though. Several major automakers have started to produce impressive EVs in the last few years, and some new companies have been founded and blossomed in the same time frame. What's more, many companies now offer Tesla supercharger adapters (or NACS plugs of their own), so that their cars can be charged at Tesla's stations — so that advantage has all but evaporated. As rivals continue to add more range and features, it's clear that the playing field among EV SUVs has become much more even.
With electric vehicles, fuel economy is measured with MPGe, but also in the amount of electricity used during travel. Where you'll see miles per gallon with gas-powered cars and MPGe with EVs, EVs also use kilowatt hours per 100 miles of travel. It translates to the amount of energy required to go 100 miles and that's the yard stick we've used here, along with some range estimates where applicable (less energy used = more efficient). The Model Y, for example, gets an EPA rating of 27 kWh/100 miles on the Long Range AWD model, while the Performance AWD model uses more energy — 32 kWh/100 miles. So operating the Performance model would require more energy, and more money. Hopefully that helps put consumption and range across various rivals in perspective as we move through this list.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made a big splash when it debuted back in 2022. The retro styling and impressive performance have made it a fan favorite, and several SlashGear tests have confirmed just how fun it is to drive. Part of that fun is the wide range of choices when it comes to trim levels on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. From standard versions with merely acceptable range, to versions with plus-sized batteries, and even performance-oriented versions like the rally-inspired XRT or the racetrack-ready 5 N. The 2025 Ioniq 5's also come standard with an NACS port so they can plug into Tesla superchargers without an adapter.
Standard versions of the Ioniq 5 will consume 29 kWh/100 miles, according to EPA estimates. High-performance versions like the 5 N are estimated to consume 43 kWh/100, a large increase, but one that certainly pays off in terms of driving personality. Various batteries and configurations mean the Ioniq 5 has lots of different power ratings. Base trim levels offer 168 hp and 258 lb-ft, while upper trims like the Limited and XRT offer 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. The 5 N offers an entirely different level of performance, with 601 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque for everyday driving, with an increase to 641 horses and 568 lb-ft when you engage "N Grin Boost" for extra performance. Pricing on base models starts at $44,075 (including $1,475 destination fee) while top-trim N models start at $67,675.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
In our review of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, we were impressed with the speed, the quiet cabin, and the plug-and-play nature of its driving dynamics. It truly is one of Tesla's toughest competitors. Like the Ioniq 5, the Mustang Mach-E has a number of different variants, some with very specific purposes. Lower trim levels like the Select and the Premium offer a bit more value, while the pumped-up Mach-E GT has impressive straight-line speed and the Mach-E Rally converts over 700 lb-ft of torque into trail-shredding fun. Horsepower numbers across the Mach-E range go from average to impressive, with base models making between 266 hp and 346 hp, while the GT and Rally trims offer 480 horses. Ford estimates that power will propel the Mach-E GT from zero to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds and with the Rally, it'll take 3.4 seconds.
Official EPA estimates for 2025 aren't available yet, but the 2024 model is mostly the same and its estimates are as follows: Extended-Range rear-wheel drive models get as much as 320 miles of range according to the EPA, with a consumption estimate of 32 kWh/100 miles. Rally versions drop significantly, to 265 miles of estimated range, with energy consumption clocking in at 39 kWh/100 miles. MSRP for a base-trim Mustang Mach-E Select starts at $39,785 (including $1,995 destination fee and $600 for an NACS charging adapter), while the top-trim Mach-E Rally will cost $58,950.
Kia EV6
The 2025 EV6 hasn't arrived just yet, but there are all sorts of exciting upgrades for this model year. The aesthetic has changed, with updated looks on the inside and outside, a new 63 kWh battery is standard, and a new 84 kWh battery is used to replace the old 77.4-kWh battery – a change which should increase overall range. According to Kia, maximum range on rear-wheel drive models is now 319 miles, while the high-performance EV6 GT drops down to just 231 miles. Interested in the energy consumption numbers? So are we, but Kia hasn't released those estimates yet and neither has the EPA. For a bit of a baseline, the 2024 EV6 ranges between 29 and 41 kWh/100 miles, depending on the trim level and equipment – 2025 numbers should be roughly similar.
Horsepower at the bottom of the range with rear-drive models is an average-for-the-class 225 hp and 258 lb-ft, while all-wheel drive models go up to 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. The GT, just like its Ioniq 5 N cousin, provides as much as 641 hp and 568 lb-ft in launch mode – seriously impressive for any vehicle. The price for all this power and range? Kia hasn't announced any specifics yet, but we estimate that there will be a slight increase over outgoing 2024 models. The current base EV6 Light RWD currently starts at $43,995 (including $1,395 destination fee) and top-trim EV6 GT has an MSRP of $62,995.
Honda Prologue
The Honda Prologue shares its underpinnings with several General Motors vehicles, all of which ride on the Ultium Platform – and most of which are pretty large vehicles. That means the Prologue is a bit larger and more spacious than some rivals, giving you plenty of shoulder room for the family. It also uses Honda switchgear and styling on the interior, which some shoppers may prefer to vehicles like the Chevy Blazer EV. Unfortunately, that size does also impact range and energy consumption a bit. The max range estimates for the 2025 Prologue have gone up though, making it a stronger competitor amongst mid-size EV SUVs.
For 2025, the Prologue gets a range increase of 12 miles on single-motor EX models, with a max range of 308 miles. Dual-motor Elite models check in with a range estimate of 283 miles between charges. Energy consumption estimates from the EPA aren't available yet, but they'll likely get better too. Prologue models from 2024 range between 34 and 37 kWh/100 miles. Power for the Prologue is adequate, but not class leading. Power has also gone up slightly for 2025, front-wheel drive EX and Touring models offering 220 hp and 243 lb-ft, while all-wheel drive versions up the ante to 300 hp and 355 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for the updated Prologue starts at $48,850 (including $1,450 destination) for base EX trim levels. The top-trim Elite has an MSRP of $59,350.
Genesis Electrified GV70
Genesis has already announced the upcoming arrival of the redesigned 2026 Electrified GV70 and we're excited for it's arrival, but since it's not quite available yet, we're going to focus on what you can currently buy – and that's the current 2025 model. The 2025 Electrified GV70 comes with dual electric motors that put out 429 hp and 516 lb-ft via all-wheel drive. There are two trims available – Advanced and Prestige – both of which come with an estimate of 236 miles of range between charges and a rate of energy consumption of 37 kWh/100 miles. The Advanced trim level has all sorts of luxury trim like heated and ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone connectivity, leather upholstery, and a big panoramic sunroof. It has a starting MSRP of $68,400 (including $1,450 destination fee).
The Prestige version of the Electrified GV70 adds $6,800 to the standard price tag, but it also comes with all sorts of extra equipment like heated second row seats, a heated steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a head-up display, and rear door shades. In our past reviews of the Electrified GV70 we've been impressed with the cabin, the powertrain, and the overall styling. We'd understand if you wanted to wait for the 2026 model with its updated design, new 27-inch dashboard display, and the standard NACS charging port, but the 2025 Electrified GV70 still has some serious appeal too.
Rivian R1S
If you're looking to adventure off the beaten path in your EV, the R1S is a strong choice. The Rivian's third row is also much more spacious than the Teslas and it'll be much more comfortable for adults on long journeys. Being significantly larger than the Tesla Model Y, the Rivian does use quite a bit more energy for travel, between 39 kWh/100 miles on dual-motor models up to 50 kWh/100 miles on tri-motor Max models. Base models only offer 270 miles of estimated range, but certain upper trims offer as much as 380 miles of range. That should assuage some of that anxiety when you're out in the wilderness, exploring nature in EV silence.
Power with the R1S is impressive, with 533 hp on the basic Dual Standard trim, 655 hp on the Dual trim, and 850 hp on the Tri trim, but where the numbers start to get real wild is on the soon-to-arrive R1S Quad, which has a staggering 1,025 hp. Zero to 60 mph, according to Rivian, is dealt with in just 2.5 seconds — putting the big three-row family SUV in competition with plenty of the fastest sports cars you can buy today. Pricing ranges from $77,700 on base Adventure trims up to $107,700 on top Ascend trims. A smaller two-row Rivian called the R2 is also on its way for 2026, but for now, the three-row R1S is the only choice.
Porsche Macan Electric
With several new trims in the lineup for 2025, the Porsche Macan Electric has an infusion of appeal this year. Even before this year's changes though, it offered a lot. Four different variants are available for the Macan Electric: base, 4, 4S, and Turbo. Horsepower levels range from 355 hp on the standard model, all the way up to 630 hp on the Turbo. Porsche estimates that the zero to 60 mph time of the standard model is just 5.4 seconds, while the 4 and 4S speed things up considerably, at 4.9 seconds and 3.9 seconds, respectively. Before you launch the Macan Electric Turbo, be sure to put your head up against the headrest – as its acceleration from zero to 60 mph will only take 3.1 seconds. That's a speed that'll surely toss you back in your chair.
The Macan Electric is stylish, fast, and extremely luxurious, but it is pretty pricey compared to the Model Y. The base model has an MSRP of $77,295, while the top-trim Turbo adds $40k to that price tag, starting at $107,295. Unfortunately, the Macan Electric isn't the most efficient option either, but that often comes with the territory if you want engaging or sporty driving dynamics. Standard Macan Electric models have an EPA rating of 34 kWh/100 miles and an estimated range of 308 miles, while the 4S trim level uses 37 kWh/100 miles and drops the range estimate down to 288 miles.