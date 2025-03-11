7 Alternatives To The Tesla Model Y

Tesla was one of the first all-electric brands, giving it a head start compared to other EV brands and longer-standing automakers. That leg up is long gone though. Several major automakers have started to produce impressive EVs in the last few years, and some new companies have been founded and blossomed in the same time frame. What's more, many companies now offer Tesla supercharger adapters (or NACS plugs of their own), so that their cars can be charged at Tesla's stations — so that advantage has all but evaporated. As rivals continue to add more range and features, it's clear that the playing field among EV SUVs has become much more even.

Advertisement

With electric vehicles, fuel economy is measured with MPGe, but also in the amount of electricity used during travel. Where you'll see miles per gallon with gas-powered cars and MPGe with EVs, EVs also use kilowatt hours per 100 miles of travel. It translates to the amount of energy required to go 100 miles and that's the yard stick we've used here, along with some range estimates where applicable (less energy used = more efficient). The Model Y, for example, gets an EPA rating of 27 kWh/100 miles on the Long Range AWD model, while the Performance AWD model uses more energy — 32 kWh/100 miles. So operating the Performance model would require more energy, and more money. Hopefully that helps put consumption and range across various rivals in perspective as we move through this list.

Advertisement