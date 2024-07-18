2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Review: Living With A Track Star

Next, I drove from Colorado Springs to Pikes Peak International Raceway, about 30 miles south. The I5N performed quite well, using only seven percent battery charge and six miles of range to complete the trip made of mostly highway speeds. At PPIR, I plugged into one of the race team's generator setups to top up the battery, knowing that I needed to get back to Denver in a hurry after watching some racecar testing. Though not a fuel-cell charger as I expected from Hyundai's TCR program, the Pikes Peak team needed the ability to charge up to four racecars at a time during testing both at the raceway and during testing on the mountain. I stayed out watching testing for over an hour, but believe the I5N fully charged to 100% in about 40 minutes—and in this case, a full battery translated to 205 miles of expected range on the gauge cluster.

When I then made a run up to Denver at top speed, often battling a headwind, the range dropped steadily, yet more slowly than the car's onboard computer predicted. I knew that the return trip might drain me down to zero, so after 124 miles I stopped at an Electrify America station in a Walmart parking lot to add a few miles worth of electrons—after all, most EVs can manage the fastest charging rates in the middle zone of battery capacity, and in this case I plugged in with 51% battery and 119 miles of range remaining.

The charge station itself left me frustrated, not least because I struggled to actually locate it in real life versus the map and instructions in EA's app. Not exactly Hyundai's fault, and once plugged in the station maxed out at a solid 220.7 kilowatt charge rate while adding 37.4 kilowatt-hours in just 17 minutes. My battery showed 86% charge and 218 miles of range remaining as I pulled out of the parking lot, which easily lasted me the rest of the journey looping back to Colorado Springs.