2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Review: The New Standard For Hot Hatches

Toyota answered the prayers of automotive enthusiasts around the world with the introduction of the GR Corolla. On paper, it's hard to argue with: an incredibly attractive hatchback design with a potent 300-horsepower three-cylinder powerplant powering all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. On top of that power, it's got suspension tuned by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport division, which is also responsible for the GR86 and the GR Supra. What more could a devout driving enthusiast ask for?

We sang its praises in entry-level Base trim back in the 2023 model year, and, more recently, spent a week behind the wheel of a 2024 GR Corolla in the top-level Circuit trim wearing a beautiful layer of the trim-exclusive Blue Flame paint. It took very little time behind the wheel on a windy mountain road to immediately fall head-over-heels in love with this car. This isn't just a hot hatchback. What Toyota has created is now the standard for the entire category of the hot hatchback.

Considering the GR Corolla isn't even a homologation car, it's clear that Toyota brought us this wonderful car purely for the sake of pleasing enthusiasts. It might just be the most phenomenal driving experience of any modern vehicle. Coupling the amazing performance with the practicalities of a five-door hatchback is a winning formula every single day of the week.