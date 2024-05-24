2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Review: The New Standard For Hot Hatches
Toyota answered the prayers of automotive enthusiasts around the world with the introduction of the GR Corolla. On paper, it's hard to argue with: an incredibly attractive hatchback design with a potent 300-horsepower three-cylinder powerplant powering all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. On top of that power, it's got suspension tuned by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport division, which is also responsible for the GR86 and the GR Supra. What more could a devout driving enthusiast ask for?
We sang its praises in entry-level Base trim back in the 2023 model year, and, more recently, spent a week behind the wheel of a 2024 GR Corolla in the top-level Circuit trim wearing a beautiful layer of the trim-exclusive Blue Flame paint. It took very little time behind the wheel on a windy mountain road to immediately fall head-over-heels in love with this car. This isn't just a hot hatchback. What Toyota has created is now the standard for the entire category of the hot hatchback.
Considering the GR Corolla isn't even a homologation car, it's clear that Toyota brought us this wonderful car purely for the sake of pleasing enthusiasts. It might just be the most phenomenal driving experience of any modern vehicle. Coupling the amazing performance with the practicalities of a five-door hatchback is a winning formula every single day of the week.
An astonishing and raw driving experience
The Circuit trim adds a pair of limited-slip differentials and red-painted brake calipers with the GR Logo, which are available on all three trim levels as an optional "performance package" upgrade. Exclusive to the Circuit trim is a forged carbon roof, more aggressive aero in the form of hood vents and the bigger rear wing, and the option of Blue Flame paint. That last one really hurts, because the Blue Flame finish is spectacular. It's eye-catching, vibrant, and fits the personality of the car flawlessly. It being unavailable to those who aren't ready to spring for the top trim level is a bit of a bummer.
Aesthetics aside, the option to upgrade lower trim levels with the performance package is a relief because it doesn't limit the full driving experience. That's a good thing because the handling characteristics are second to none. The GR Corolla is one of the most engaging and rewarding driving experiences I've ever taken for a drive up my favorite local windy mountain road. The grip is seemingly limitless, the power out of corners is punchy and spirited, and the tight, responsive steering feel is confident and inspiring enough to make anyone feel like a pro racing driver. Despite its modern tech, it still manages to feel like a raw analog driving experience.
Tech-loaded drivetrain made for shredding
The engine in the GR Corolla is, in itself, a technological marvel. If you described a production 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine running 25 pounds of boost and making 100 horsepower per cylinder to an auto enthusiast just two decades ago, they'd never believe you. Despite a bit of low-end turbo lag, this punchy three-pot takes no issue with pushing you into the seat. Its accompanying 273 pound-feet of torque is impressive enough on its own, but managed through four wheels and limited slip diffs, it's outright blissful.
The six-speed manual transmission is the sole offering for the GR Corolla. It has a reasonably notchy and tactical feel: no racecar short-throw shifter, but more than sufficient. Moreover, the Intelligent Manual Transmission option sees the Toyota blip the throttle to a perfect rev-match during downshifts. Initially, the driving purist in me was hesitant to use it. Eventually, though, the fact that racecars use it and my size 15 shoes forever preventing a heel-toe downshift led me to really enjoy it.
The most outstanding feature of the GR Corolla is the GR-Four power distribution system, which is an homage to the iconic rally-winning (and cheating) Celica GT-Four. A dial in the center of the dashboard allows you to select how much power goes where. Options of 60 percent front and 40 percent rear, 70 rear and 30 front, or an even 50-50 split are instantly selectable with a quick turn.
Daily drivability makes the perfect package
The EPA rates the GR Corolla at 21 MPG city and 28 MPG highway. However, my week of driving netted an average of 27.3 MPG, with a 140-mile trip showing an average of 32 MPG from start to finish. If you can keep your foot light on the fun pedal, the GRC actually manages to be quite fuel-efficient.
Aside from the obvious practicality implications of a five-door hatchback, the GR Corolla makes daily driving and road trips a phenomenal experience. Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite is standard on all GR Corolla models, including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warnings with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assistance, automatic high beams, and road sign assist. The Circuit model we tested also had heated seats and a heated steering wheel, adding a welcome nod to luxury.
There is one drawback that some may be quick to point out as a ding against the GR Corolla for daily usability: its suspension. It is extremely stiff. Potholes, dips, rough roads; you'll feel them all. I don't think it's fair to mark the GR Corolla down for its ride quality, though. You know what you're getting into when you're buying a track-developed performance car designed to eat up corners, and complaining about the suspension is like ordering a hot coffee and complaining that it's hot.
Nothing is perfect, but the GR Corolla is close
From an automotive enthusiast's perspective, there's nothing to complain about with the GR Corolla. However, there are a couple of slight drawbacks to point out. They're mostly small and inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, but they did get a little annoying over the course of my driving experience.
The most noticeable is that the GR Corolla has no armrest on the center console. However, it does give plenty of room for quick use of the shifter. One has to imagine that could be high on the list as to its absence. Toyota gets praise for switching wholesale to USB-C — it's time for all automakers to let USB-A die, the death it has deserved for the past decade — but I would have liked to see two USB-C ports on the dash, instead of the single one there. You do at least get a second one at the back of the "center console," however.
Finally, while the wireless charger standard on the Premium and Circuit trims is useful, Toyota has positioned the heated seat switches right in front of the pad. Even when not charging, I opted to store my phone where the wireless charger is — given the lack of a traditional center console — and, without fail, I activated the heated seat for either myself or my passenger every single time I placed my phone there.
2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition Verdict
In a world where car enthusiasts often complain that automakers aren't listening as they kick out yet another crossover, the GR Corolla stands among a handful of cars keeping the joys of spirited driving relevant and accessible. As with any performance car, there's bound to be a crowd of folks complaining about the price tag, and to be fair the 2024 GR Corolla isn't exactly affordable. The base Core trim has a starting MSRP of over $38,000, while to match the spec of this beautiful blue example, you'll be facing an MSRP of over $45,000.
Worse yet, many dealerships are slapping markups on these cars, further restricting access for those who would appreciate it most. At the end of the day, though, an all-wheel drive hatchback with an engaging manual transmission and enough grip to pull your face off in the corners for under $40,000 is a pretty solid bargain.
With the competitive likes of the Honda Civic Type R and the Volkswagen Golf R on the mind, the Corolla stands out in an exemplary manner. In the world of affordable high-performance cars, this is the new standard; I genuinely cannot remember the last time I had this much fun in a car. So, if you're a curious enthusiast who hasn't yet had the pleasure of driving one, you can rest assured knowing that it is every bit as good as it is in your imagination. Maybe even a bit better.