2023 Honda Civic Type R Review: Everything That Matters

Considering the auto industry can't stop shouting about how it's transitioning to all-electric, we've been unexpectedly spoiled with new performance vehicles over the past couple of years. Not just high-priced, "we're only building ten of them" exotics, either: relatively affordable sports cars that still keep a foot in the everyday-usability camp, even as they promise mile-wide smiles when the opportunity for playtime arises.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R arrived in fourth-generation form only this year, though fans of the segment know it has a serious pedigree. First offered in 1997, this more fulsome Civic starts with the hardly-underwhelming bones of Honda's ever-popular compact runabout and then puts it through the sort of glow-up that usually warrants a training montage sequence in action movies.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result, at $43,795 (plus $1,095 destination), is expensive for a Civic but a bonafide bargain for a 315-horsepower hot hatch. What's particularly fascinating, however, is that the new Civic Type R arrives to find some strong competition lurking. Toyota's GR Corolla, Hyundai's Elantra N, and even Nissan's newest Z are all making a similar pitch: big fun, without the big sticker. The question is, does that eclipse Honda's plaything in the process?