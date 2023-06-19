2024 Acura Integra Type S First Drive: A Gift To Enthusiasts

There is a depressing inevitability to being a young auto writer. It's an interesting job, but it feels as though the golden era is already behind me, and I was simply born too late to experience it. Manual transmissions are almost dead, cars are heavier with every passing year, and the joy of driving will assuredly dwindle away with new model releases until every vehicle on the road is some form of an electric toaster. The old guard tells me about the days when the cars they tested—now-legendary models fetching mid-high five figures on Bring a Trailer, you know the ones—stirred the soul. I was simply too late, and soon, I will solely have the toasters on wheels to review.

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the antidote to my millennial doom. This car reminded me why I picked up a pen and jumped in the driver's seat to begin with: it is single-handedly its own golden era on four wheels. This car keeps the visceral driver's machine alive for one more generation of enthusiasts—mine. If it truly is the last hurrah for the joy of analog motoring, as it might be, I'm finally satisfied. I couldn't imagine a better send-off than this.