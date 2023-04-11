2024 Acura Integra Type S Revealed: Why This Sports Sedan Is Special

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S has been revealed in all of its turbocharged glory. It sports a bigger engine, bigger brakes, and is overall just More than the Integra you are used to. The exact price has not been revealed as of yet, but according to a press release from Acura, the Type S is set to arrive at dealerships this June.

Comparing the Type S to a base Integra doesn't always seem fair as it seems like a completely different car. It's still ostensibly an Integra, but the Type S treatment transforms the car in some fairly major ways. The base Integra is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 200 horsepower. The Type S houses a 320 horsepower 2-liter four-cylinder powerplant.

That's almost an entire Honda Fit's worth of horsepower difference. For an historical comparison, the Acura Integra Type R from the 1990s only had 195 horsepower. Not to mention, the Type S is also 2.8-inches wider than a base model 2024 Integra. Throw in a standard six-speed manual and four-piston Brembo front brakes, aluminum alloy 19-inch wheels, and it already seems like a winner.