2024 Acura Integra Type S Revealed: Why This Sports Sedan Is Special
The 2024 Acura Integra Type S has been revealed in all of its turbocharged glory. It sports a bigger engine, bigger brakes, and is overall just More than the Integra you are used to. The exact price has not been revealed as of yet, but according to a press release from Acura, the Type S is set to arrive at dealerships this June.
Comparing the Type S to a base Integra doesn't always seem fair as it seems like a completely different car. It's still ostensibly an Integra, but the Type S treatment transforms the car in some fairly major ways. The base Integra is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 200 horsepower. The Type S houses a 320 horsepower 2-liter four-cylinder powerplant.
That's almost an entire Honda Fit's worth of horsepower difference. For an historical comparison, the Acura Integra Type R from the 1990s only had 195 horsepower. Not to mention, the Type S is also 2.8-inches wider than a base model 2024 Integra. Throw in a standard six-speed manual and four-piston Brembo front brakes, aluminum alloy 19-inch wheels, and it already seems like a winner.
The meanest Acura
The Type S is equipped with what Acura calls a dual-axis front suspension design, that promises to mitigate torque steer common on high-horsepower front-wheel drive cars. Plus, the Integra Type S comes standard with an Adaptive Damper System to make the car behave when cornering or when driving conditions are getting a little too "dynamic." For tires, the Type S connects itself to terra firma with "sticky" Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 265/30 R19s. Deceleration is accomplished by the aforementioned Brembo front calipers and 13.8-inch front rotors and 12-inch rear rotors.
It wouldn't be an Acura if the interior wasn't somewhere you wanted to be. Infotainment is provided by a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto amenities and its all connected to a 16-speaker 530 watt ELS Studio 3D sound system, perfect for pumping out the all important Judas Priest soundtrack while driving on the track.
Important information like your speed and tachometer are located on a 10.2-inch display that Acura has named the Acura Precision Cockpit. Plus, a 5.3-inch heads-up display will project pertinent information right on the windshield, so you don't need to shift your concentration to the gauge cluster in the event driving gets a little exciting. The brief time we've already had behind the wheel suggests that situation could well be a frequent one.
The four-seat, five-door liftback Type S will be built at Honda's Marysville Autoplant in Marysville. Ohio. Acura says we'll have full pricing closer to its debut later in the year.