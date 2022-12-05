2024 Acura Integra Type S Quick Drive: A Taste Of Triumph

When Acura announced in 2020 that every car in its lineup would receive the high-performance Type S treatment, enthusiasts rejoiced. Finally, Acura has committed to bringing some fun back into the line up. It started with the mid-size sedan TLX and the mid-size crossover MDX. Then the gorgeous supercar NSX got Type S-ified. Next year Acura will include a Type S version in the launch of its first all-electric model in the form of the ZDX crossover.

For now, however, the holy grail for lovers of compact sport sedans is here. Well, it will be in 2024. Yep, the Acura Integra is getting the Type S treatment, and I'm getting a drive in one.

I can't emphasize enough how big a deal this Integra Type S is to those who love to drive. When Acura brought the Integra nameplate back earlier this year, its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine was a bit of a let down. With 200 horses on tap, many enthusiasts were disappointed, claiming that the Integra didn't go far enough to earn the name. Sure, the Integra of the late 1990s never offered massive power, but its lighter weight and excellent handling made it a coveted classic by racer bois and girls.

Currently, Acura only offers an A-Spec appearance package to gussy up the Integra. However, the Type S goes light on the cosmetic touches, heavy on performance modifications, and I am 100-percent here for it.