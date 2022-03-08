2022 Acura MDX Type S First Drive: The NSX Spirit Lives On

But first, I had to figure out the Acura True Touchpad infotainment system. Housed within the 12.3-inch center display, I instinctively tried to access it by touching the screen (it was my first time in an Acura since driving my friend's RSX; thus, I didn't know anything about how the brand handles infotainment). Once I noticed the trackpad on the center console, I found it wasn't as intuitive to use as it could have been.

Whether I wanted to choose Apple CarPlay in order to use Google Maps, or change the SiriusXM station to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the highlight on a given icon would disappear as soon as I lifted my finger off the trackpad. That instinctively made me think my selection didn't stick. Yet, it did. It took me a few uses to figure this out, though I'd rather would see my selection remain highlighted until I used the trackpad to move to another choice on the menu; the highlight should function more like the cursor on my laptop, to say the least.

The Acura MDX Type S Advance Package also includes a HUD, and a neat trick with its 360-degree camera view. All the driver needs to do is push the button on the end of the windshield wiper stalk to activate the camera, then push the button again until the front pair of wheels are on screen. From there, the driver can keep an eye on the wheels while pulling out of spots where expensive scuffing could happen.