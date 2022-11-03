How The Acura Integra Type R Became A Tuner Favorite

Fast versions of economy cars have always been a favorite among automotive enthusiasts. The Buick GNX started life as a Buick Regal not dissimilar from a retiree's car in Florida. After GM's engineers performed their magic, the humble Buick was transformed into a Lamborghini killer. The Dodge Omni Shelby GLH-S was a boxy compact hatchback in a former life before it was turned into a turbocharged hot hatch that "went like hell."

Honda has turned the practice of souping up commuter cars into an entire business model with the Honda Civic Type R. A base Civic is equipped with a somewhat boring but efficient CVT (continuously variable transmission) and 158 horsepower. That could be described as "adequate" and "enough." The Type R, on the other hand, has well over 300 horsepower, a big wing that looks like it came off a Cessna, and a six-speed manual transmission for all the speed freaks out there. In the United States, the Type R has only been around since 2017. But in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Honda debuted another spruced-up version of a cheap car perfect for tuning, the Acura Integra Type R.