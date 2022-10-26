Acura Gave The New Integra To Three Top Tuners: Here's What They Made

Historically, the Acura Integra has been one of the go-to cars for tuners and car modders alike. Models from previous generations were utilized as a blank canvas on which enterprising car performance enthusiasts could turn the Integra into basically whatever they wanted. Legendary Honda reliability and parts availability made the Integra a vital part of the tuning community ever since the late 1980s when the model was first available.

Acura hopes to continue that tradition with the newest iteration of the Integra. While the new Integra may not be as dead simple to work on as a model from over 30 years ago, the car's clean lines and generally minimal exterior offer more than enough creative potential for anyone willing to put in some elbow grease. Today, Acura announced that it handed off new Integras to three of the best tuners out there and told them to go nuts and build the tuner car of their dreams.