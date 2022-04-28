2023 Acura Integra Pricing Revealed - Here's When You Can Test Drive
Nearly half a year after the 2023 Acura Integra Prototype reveal back in November 2021, the official 2023 Acura Integra is now set to ship out to dealerships beginning in June 2022, according to Acura. We've been teased with details about the new enthusiast vehicle since March, and it sounds like the 5-door liftback will arrive in June with a more stylish chassis, including a touched-up return of Acura's Diamond Pentagon grille. There's even a six-speed manual transmission option alongside the "A-Spec with Technology Package." All 2023 Acura Integra models are advertised as having more legroom and trunk space than other vehicles in their segment due to their liftback design.
The new Integra is also quite speedy for its class. Acura touts the new 2023 Integra model as having the "first-ever factory turbocharged" 1.5-liter engine, which can supposedly push 200 hp at 6000 rpm. The new model also comes with Acura's 3-mode Integrated Dynamic System, featuring three different driving modes: Sport, Comfort, and Normal, which are advertised to offer maximum control.
For new owners, Acura will be offering its Acura Maintenance Program for the first two years or 24,000 miles, which can cover the cost of maintenance and repair at valid Acura locations in the United States. However, the number of additional features you actually end up getting depends on which pricing model you end up choosing. There are four Acura Integra packages that will begin shipping in early June starting at an MSRP of $30,800 for the basic model.
Acura Integra 2023 pricing options and details
The aforementioned base model includes the same souped-up engine, spacious interior, and Diamond Pentagon grille that we've already mentioned. But it sounds like the best upgrades are optional, and are instead reserved for those choosing the Integra "A-Spec" or "A-Spec with Technology Package" offers, which start at $32,800 and $35,800, respectively.
The standard "A-Spec" package includes some touchups to the car's appearance, but you'll have to shell out an additional $3,000 for the best tech. "A-Spec with Technology Package"-equipped vehicles can optionally be purchased with six-speed manual transmission for no extra charge. This is the most souped-up 2023 Acura Integra package, and it's advertised to contain luxury features that might offer far more control, including fine-tuned control over the damper settings, and upgraded digital displays, including one 10.2-inch driver awareness display and another 9-inch display for infotainment.
The base $30,800 package already includes Android Auto integration, but it sounds like the "A-Spec with Technology Package" additionally includes Qi-compatible wireless charging for compatible smartphones and 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D audio. Regardless of which package you end up purchasing, Acura promises to provide three years of AcuraLink service, which connects your vehicle to the AcuraLink smartphone app and can speak to other smart devices, such as a household Amazon Echo. All 2023 Acura Integra models are advertised to come equipped with smart safety features, such as driver, passenger, and rear-seat airbags, and Traffic Jam Recognition connected to a single AcuraWatch camera.