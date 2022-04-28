2023 Acura Integra Pricing Revealed - Here's When You Can Test Drive

Nearly half a year after the 2023 Acura Integra Prototype reveal back in November 2021, the official 2023 Acura Integra is now set to ship out to dealerships beginning in June 2022, according to Acura. We've been teased with details about the new enthusiast vehicle since March, and it sounds like the 5-door liftback will arrive in June with a more stylish chassis, including a touched-up return of Acura's Diamond Pentagon grille. There's even a six-speed manual transmission option alongside the "A-Spec with Technology Package." All 2023 Acura Integra models are advertised as having more legroom and trunk space than other vehicles in their segment due to their liftback design.

The new Integra is also quite speedy for its class. Acura touts the new 2023 Integra model as having the "first-ever factory turbocharged" 1.5-liter engine, which can supposedly push 200 hp at 6000 rpm. The new model also comes with Acura's 3-mode Integrated Dynamic System, featuring three different driving modes: Sport, Comfort, and Normal, which are advertised to offer maximum control.

For new owners, Acura will be offering its Acura Maintenance Program for the first two years or 24,000 miles, which can cover the cost of maintenance and repair at valid Acura locations in the United States. However, the number of additional features you actually end up getting depends on which pricing model you end up choosing. There are four Acura Integra packages that will begin shipping in early June starting at an MSRP of $30,800 for the basic model.