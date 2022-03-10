The 2023 Acura Integra Is Trying To Please Everybody

After plenty of teasing and no shortage of excitement – and skepticism – from purists, the 2023 Acura Integra has finally made its debut. Bringing back a much-loved nameplate, the premium sport compact borrows the excellent underpinnings of the Honda Civic Si, and pairs them with sleeker styling, more upscale interior, and – perhaps most important – the option of a six-speed manual transmission.

Acura

What it's not, as Acura fans already knew to expect, is a return to the original three-door Integra that was so beloved from the '80s onwards. Instead, today's modern Integra adopts a liftback body, with four doors and a swooping roofline that Acura insists is a little reminiscent of a coupe, at least.

Under the hood, there's a 1.5-liter VTEC turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. That may not sound all that big, but with 200 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 192 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm, it should be enough for some back road fun nonetheless. We've seen Honda make excellent use of its version of the engine in various Civic forms, after all.