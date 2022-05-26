2023 Acura Integra First Drive: Rebooted Icon Makes Almost All The Right Compromises

Acura's long-anticipated Integra reboot is finally here. After the last generation — known as the RSX in North America — was discontinued in 2006, fans have been bemoaning its absence. A successor called the ILX came around 2012, and was met with a lukewarm reception. A decade later, the ILX is in desperate need of replacement, which also gives a perfect opportunity for the Integra nameplate to make its return. Question is, can the new car live up to 15-years-worth of built-up hype?

Since the name Integra has meant a lot of different things to different people through the 90's and 2000's, enthusiasts are probably wondering, "What exactly is this car?" Is it a sensible compact for young drivers? Is it a comfy luxury sedan, or is it a hard-edged high-revving hot hatch? Truthfully, the car as it's built isn't any of those things, but it manages to be an amalgamation of them: a pretty satisfying balance of performance, practicality, and luxury, at an enticing price. For this review, I tested two Integras, both equipped with A-Spec and technology packages. The primary difference being that one used a six-speed manual gearbox, while the other had the base CVT.

Acura is specifically targeting millennial buyers with the new Integra, and took a lot of input from that demographic during the development process. Their hope is to woo young professionals who might just be making their first big new car purchase, and want to get into "something sporty." To match this vibe, Acura invited us to Austin, Texas to check out the car, while playing hits from Mary J. Blige and Ludacris.